Turtle Bay Exploration Park and the U.S. Forest Service invite the public to attend a special presentation on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Mill Building at Turtle Bay. This event celebrates the interactive smokejumper exhibit that has been installed at the park.

The Interactive Smokejumper Exhibit, helps to provide youngsters and grownups alike a feeling of jumping by parachute into the forest to fight a wildfire. An “Out-of-Service” (100 Jumps – 10 Years Old) Parachute, is “Back-in-Service”, hanging above the exhibit.A 30-minute presentation at 11 a.m. featuring U.S. Forest Service Smokejumpers will give guests young and old the chance to learn and ask questions about what smokejumpers do and how they do it, including the equipment they use, training they go through, and why it’s such an important job.

At 12 p.m., guests will also enjoy an opportunity to meet Smokey Bear and learn how everyone can prevent wildfires. Both features are free for Turtle Bay Members, or included in Park admission for non members ($12-$16). All guests are encouraged to come early to explore Turtle Bay’s many indoor and outdoor features, including the Museum, Mill Building, Paul Bunyan’s Forest Camp, Parrot Playhouse, Wildlife Woods, and more.

About Smokejumpers

A smokejumper is a specifically trained and certified firefighter who travels to wildland fires by aircraft and parachutes to the fire. Smokejumpers have served as highly effective wildfire management assets for 75 years. They parachute in to approximately 400 wildfires per year throughout the western U.S. and Alaska.

About Turtle Bay Exploration Park

Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a fun, non-profit 300-acre gathering place featuring the SundialBridge, a museum, forestry & wildlife center, arboretum and botanical gardens. Theorganization’s mission is to inspire wonder, exploration, and appreciation of our world. The vision is creating a vibrant gathering place where the community is strengthened through education, cultural engagement and economic growth.

The Interactive Smokejumper Exhibit is a collaborative effort of the Turtle Bay Exploration Park, National Smokejumper Association, and the U.S. Forest Service California Smokejumpers.

