Tuesday, May 15, 2018

LONE STRANGERS CLUE

Haven’t found them yet,

They must be the best;

In case they went home,

we’ll scope out the nest.

LOOT CLUE

Those darned Asphalt Cowboys,

are hot on the trail;

Just like a goldminer,

With his pic and his pale.

If you think you can identify the Lone Strangers, attempt your guess at 223-1188. If you find the Loot, turn it in at the Redding Chamber and claim your reward. Today’s Reward $400 in each category

Today’s EVENTS – Special Kids Day – Quick Draw Shoot Out -Street Dance – Chili Cook-Off

Daily Clues will be distributed prior to 4 am each day!

Contact Gary Moore 530-355-7285 – – -Tom Spade 530-227-0201 – – – Brian Walton 530-945-5269