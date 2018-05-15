Tuesday, May 15, 2018
LONE STRANGERS CLUE
Haven’t found them yet,
They must be the best;
In case they went home,
we’ll scope out the nest.
LOOT CLUE
Those darned Asphalt Cowboys,
are hot on the trail;
Just like a goldminer,
With his pic and his pale.
If you think you can identify the Lone Strangers, attempt your guess at 223-1188. If you find the Loot, turn it in at the Redding Chamber and claim your reward. Today’s Reward $400 in each category
Today’s EVENTS – Special Kids Day – Quick Draw Shoot Out -Street Dance – Chili Cook-Off
Daily Clues will be distributed prior to 4 am each day!
Contact Gary Moore 530-355-7285 – – -Tom Spade 530-227-0201 – – – Brian Walton 530-945-5269