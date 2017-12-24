The winter holidays are a great time for families and individuals to enjoy recreational trout fishing, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) trout hatcheries plan to provide plenty of opportunities for anglers of all ages over the next two weeks. Specific plants of catchable trout are scheduled at 79 waters in 25 counties between now and Jan. 5.

CDFW trout hatcheries stock many inland waters throughout the year, in support of the angling public. As always, CDFW’s trout stocking schedule can be found online, as well as California’s map-based Fishing Guide.

Please see the list below for a county-by-county breakdown of stocking locations. Happy Holidays and best wishes for excellent fishing in 2018!

Alameda County

Horseshoe Lake

Lakeshore Park Pond

Shadow Cliff Lake

Temescal Lake

Contra Costa County

Lafayette Reservoir

Los Vaqueros Reservoir

Contra Loma Reservoir

Heather Farms Pond

El Dorado County

Folsom Lake

Fresno County

Fresno City Woodward Park Lake

Inyo County

Diaz Lake

Owens River, below Tinnemeha

Owens River, Section II

Pleasant Valley Reservoir

Kern County

Ming Lake

Hart Park

Riverwalk

Truxton Lake

Kern River below Lake Isabella

Lake County

Blue Lake Upper

Los Angeles County

Alondra Park Lake

Echo Park Lake

El Dorado Park Lakes

Legg Lakes

Lincoln Park Lake

MacArthur Park Lake

Santa Fe Reservoir

Belvedere Lake

Downey Wilderness Park Lake

Hollenbeck Park Lake

Hansen Dam Lake

Kenneth Hahn Lake

La Mirada Lake

Madera County

Bass Lake

Sycamore Island

Eastman Lake

Hensley Lake

Marin County

Bon Tempe Lake

Merced County

Yosemite Lake

Nevada County

Rollins Reservoir

Orange County

Carr Park Lake

Centennial Lake

Eisenhower Lake

Greer Park Lake

Huntington Park Lake

Mile Square Park Lake

Tri-City Lake

Yorba Linda Regional Park Lake

Placer County

Halsey Forebay

Folsom Lake

Rollins Reservoir

Riverside County

Little Lake

Perris Lake

Rancho Jurupa Park Pond

Sacramento County

Elk Grove Park Pond

Hagen Park Pond

Folsom Lake (Granite Bay boat ramp)

Howe Community Park Pond

North Natomas Park Pond

Granit Park Pond

Rancho Seco Lake

San Bernardino County

Cucamonga Guasti Park Lake

Glen Helen Park Lake

Seccombe Lake

Yucaipa Lake

Silverwood Lake

San Diego County

Cuyamaca Lake

Chollas Lake

Lindo Lake

Murray Lake

Shasta County

Baum Lake

Shasta Lake

Solano County

Lake Chabot

Sonoma County

Ralphine Lake

Stanislaus County

Woodward Reservoir

Modesto Reservoir

Tulare County

Success Reservoir

Lake Kaweah

Ventura County

Casitas Lake

Rancho Simi Park Lake

Reseda Lake

Yuba County