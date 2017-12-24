The winter holidays are a great time for families and individuals to enjoy recreational trout fishing, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (CDFW) trout hatcheries plan to provide plenty of opportunities for anglers of all ages over the next two weeks. Specific plants of catchable trout are scheduled at 79 waters in 25 counties between now and Jan. 5.
CDFW trout hatcheries stock many inland waters throughout the year, in support of the angling public. As always, CDFW’s trout stocking schedule can be found online, as well as California’s map-based Fishing Guide.
Please see the list below for a county-by-county breakdown of stocking locations. Happy Holidays and best wishes for excellent fishing in 2018!
Alameda County
- Horseshoe Lake
- Lakeshore Park Pond
- Shadow Cliff Lake
- Temescal Lake
Contra Costa County
- Lafayette Reservoir
- Los Vaqueros Reservoir
- Contra Loma Reservoir
- Heather Farms Pond
El Dorado County
- Folsom Lake
Fresno County
- Fresno City Woodward Park Lake
Inyo County
- Diaz Lake
- Owens River, below Tinnemeha
- Owens River, Section II
- Pleasant Valley Reservoir
Kern County
- Ming Lake
- Hart Park
- Riverwalk
- Truxton Lake
- Kern River below Lake Isabella
Lake County
- Blue Lake Upper
Los Angeles County
- Alondra Park Lake
- Echo Park Lake
- El Dorado Park Lakes
- Legg Lakes
- Lincoln Park Lake
- MacArthur Park Lake
- Santa Fe Reservoir
- Belvedere Lake
- Downey Wilderness Park Lake
- Hollenbeck Park Lake
- Hansen Dam Lake
- Kenneth Hahn Lake
- La Mirada Lake
Madera County
- Bass Lake
- Sycamore Island
- Eastman Lake
- Hensley Lake
Marin County
- Bon Tempe Lake
Merced County
- Yosemite Lake
Nevada County
- Rollins Reservoir
Orange County
- Carr Park Lake
- Centennial Lake
- Eisenhower Lake
- Greer Park Lake
- Huntington Park Lake
- Mile Square Park Lake
- Tri-City Lake
- Yorba Linda Regional Park Lake
Placer County
- Halsey Forebay
- Folsom Lake
- Rollins Reservoir
Riverside County
- Little Lake
- Perris Lake
- Rancho Jurupa Park Pond
Sacramento County
- Elk Grove Park Pond
- Hagen Park Pond
- Folsom Lake (Granite Bay boat ramp)
- Howe Community Park Pond
- North Natomas Park Pond
- Granit Park Pond
- Rancho Seco Lake
San Bernardino County
- Cucamonga Guasti Park Lake
- Glen Helen Park Lake
- Seccombe Lake
- Yucaipa Lake
- Silverwood Lake
San Diego County
- Cuyamaca Lake
- Chollas Lake
- Lindo Lake
- Murray Lake
Shasta County
- Baum Lake
- Shasta Lake
Solano County
- Lake Chabot
Sonoma County
- Ralphine Lake
Stanislaus County
- Woodward Reservoir
- Modesto Reservoir
Tulare County
- Success Reservoir
- Lake Kaweah
Ventura County
- Casitas Lake
- Rancho Simi Park Lake
- Reseda Lake
Yuba County
- Collins Lake