Triple Creek Ranch is getting ready for their upcoming "A Very Triple Creek Christmas" event an outreach to families that have children with special needs at their barn, located at 10215 Oriole Ave. Palo Cedro.

The free event to families with special needs children, will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10th.