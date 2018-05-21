On Saturday, May 19, 2018, at around 8:00 PM, deputies responded to 43709 Dee Knoch Road in Fall River Mills for a report of an “In Progress” burglary. The property owner, Craig Knoch, reported he had witnessed a male and a female near a shop on his property. As Knoch was going to confront the subjects, he witnessed the female, who was driving a red Ram pickup truck, speed off, leaving the male suspect somewhere on the property. The male subject, later identified as Maurice Alessandro, was seen running from the property. After a short search by deputies on scene, Alessandro was apprehended. Alessandro was arrested on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and for trespassing on Knoch’s property.

Knoch later located the truck and the female that left his property at a local hotel in Fall River Mills. Knoch took photographs of the truck and female before she left the area. Deputies were familiar with the female in the photograph and identified her as Gloria Netti Martinez-Winn. Winn was wanted for questioning with regard to being on Knoch’s property and a “Be On The Lookout” was issued for her and the truck.

On Sunday, May 20, at around 1:30 PM, a CHP Officer and a Shasta County Deputy noticed a red Ram truck, matching the description from the previous day, driving westbound on Hwy 299E in Burney. As the officers attempted to follow the vehicle, it made an abrupt turn into the Burney Falls Motel, located in the 37000 block of Hwy 299E. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as J Tucker Bellegante, and Winn in the passenger seat. J Tucker Bellegante was on Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) Probation.

During the course of the investigation, the truck was determined to be stolen from the McArthur area. Bellegante was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a PRCS violation. Winn admitted to stealing the truck and was arrested for vehicle theft, trespassing on Knoch’s property and two outstanding warrants. Bellegante and Winn have numerous arrests and contacts with Law Enforcement in the Intermountain area.