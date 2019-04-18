The Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Trinity River Management Unit will soon be conducting a prescribed fire to remove understory fuels on National Forest System lands in the area of Blue Rock Road. The prescribed burn is part of the Blue Rock Road Fuels Reduction Project and is the latest component of a multiple entry plan to reduce understory vegetation and excess fuel loadings within the Wildland Urban Interface. Project managers plan to initiate the fuel reduction project beginning the week of April 22, 2019. The actual start date is dependent upon several factors, including, but not limited to favorable weather and site conditions. Multiple units totaling 78 acres may be burned as conditions allow. Both units are adjacent to Blue Rock road, approximately four miles north of Weaverville.

The goal of the project is to help create a landscape with a reduced amount of ladder fuels and dead vegetation. Once treated, the site will provide a safer place for firefighters to work and better opportunities to control fires because of reduced fire behavior. The Blue Rock prescribed fire will create smoke that will be visible from many areas north of Weaverville, along Highway 3 near China Gulch road, Little Brown’s Creek, and Browns Mountain. Implementation is planned to take approximately 2-3 days. Smoke may continue to be visible through the following few days. Fire managers will be working with the Air Quality Management Board to ensure compliance with air quality regulations and health and safety conditions. For more information, please contact the Weaverville Ranger Station at (530) 623-2121.

Information on this and all other prescribed fire projects on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6239/.