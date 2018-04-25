On April 22, 2018, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Deputy Coroner Investigators were dispatched to the Peltier Bridge Campground in Whiskeytown, California regarding a body found in the water. The decedent was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 22 year old Malachi Daniel Freedom Ennis of Trinidad, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been conducted. The incident remains under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.