On December 27, 2017 at 10:22 pm a citizen called in to report a reckless motorcycle in the area of the North Bechelli River Trail Access. Officer Jacob Provencio responded to the area at 11:09 pm and located a motorcycle matching the description. The motorcycle did not have license plates and a traffic stop was made.

Officer Provencio contacted the motorcyclist, who was identified as Robert Parker Milton, 27 years of Redding. Milton’s behavior was very bizarre and he would not follow instructions given by the officer. The officer was by himself because all other available officers had responded to the armed robbery at Gas For Less and a stabbing at the Castle Lounge. Officer Provencio attempted to handcuff Milton and he resisted. During the struggle, Milton was able to push the officer and run. Milton ran across Interstate 5 and into the Motel 6 parking lot at 1640 Hilltop Drive. A security officer at the Motel 6 called police to report Milton as suspicious.

Lt. Brian Barner located Milton at the front of Planet Fitness at 1725 Hilltop Drive. Milton attempted to flee by going into the business. Milton began taking of his clothes and took a fighting stance. Backup officers arrived and attempted to take Milton into custody. Milton refused orders and fought with officers. Milton attempted to punch officers multiple times. Milton was struck with batons and sprayed with pepper spray with no reaction. Milton ran from officers as Officer Tracy and K9 Njord arrived on scene. K9 Njord was deployed and apprehended Milton in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse. Milton fought with K9 Njord, hitting the K9 several times. K9 Njord and officers were ultimately able to take Milton into custody. K9 Njord and officers were not injured in the incident.

Milton was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment of the dog bite. After medical clearance, he was booked into the Shasta County Jail for DUI, resisting arrest, and battery on a police officer.