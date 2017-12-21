Fatal collisions caused by drivers who are impaired by substances other than alcohol are an increasing problem in California. Alcohol-impaired driving is still the most serious problem on our roadways. However, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that, since 2006, the percentage of drivers in fatal collisions who have other impairing substances in their system has risen 38.7 percent. Faced with more instances of DUID – Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – state and local officials are reiterating the messages that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze” and that if motorists drive high they can get a DUI. The messages are increasingly important with the state set to begin licensing commercial nonmedical cannabis sales on January 1, 2018, under provisions of Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act.

Representatives from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), California Highway Patrol (CHP), and guest speakers will discuss why DUID has the same consequences and can be just as dangerous as driving impaired due to alcohol.

WHO: Rhonda Craft, Director, Office of Traffic Safety Warren Stanley, Acting Commissioner, California Highway Patrol Christopher J. Murphy, Regional Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Scott Jones, Sheriff, Sacramento Sheriff’s Department

Jason Bassett, Lieutenant, Sacramento Police Department Representatives from the California Department of Transportation, Department of Motor Vehicles, and local law enforcement

WHEN: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 10 a.m.

WHERE: West Steps, California State Capitol, 1300 10th Street, Sacramento, CA

NOTES: All speakers and other representatives will be available for one-on-one interviews. A CHP Drug Recognition Evaluator will be present to explain how a driver can be evaluated and arrested for DUID and how specialized training can identify the effects on drivers under the influence of prescription medications, cannabis, and illicit drugs. A new marijuana DUID TV PSA and DUID Fact Sheet will be distributed.