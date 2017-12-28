Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is proud to announce it has been awarded two grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help reduce motor vehicle-related deaths and injuries; Shasta Teens Drive Safe, in the amount of $100,000 and Drive Sober Shasta, in the amount of $155,000. These grants fund education aimed at preventing alcohol and drug-impaired driving among young drivers.

Nationwide, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among people aged 16-19. “These funds allow us to continue our commitment to reduce motor vehicle death, injury, and the impact they have on our county residents through education of our youth and young adults,” said Community Education Specialist, Wendy Millis, “We are thankful the Office of Traffic Safety has once again given us the opportunity to do this great work in our community.”

HHSA will continue to partner with the Injury Prevention Coalition of Shasta County, and Shasta County Chemical People, Inc. to provide teen traffic safety education, collaborating to conduct school-based educational activities that focus on youth driving safety and impaired driving prevention. Grant activities will include interactive Driving Under the Influence (DUI) prevention education, traffic safety campaigns, development of impaired driving media, presentations and trainings that are designed to help young people consider the consequences of unsafe driving.

For more information on talking to your teen about impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/Teen-Drivers. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.