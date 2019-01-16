Click on ad for more info

Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) – Public Health Branch is proud to announce it has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help reduce motor vehicle-related deaths and injuries. The safe driving grant will fund education focused on preventing alcohol and drug-impaired driving among young drivers. It will also include education aimed at distracted driving prevention and pedestrian safety.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 15-to-18-year-olds in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease, or violence. Nationwide, there were 2,082 teen drivers involved in fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2016. Novice teen drivers are twice as likely as adult drivers to be in a fatal crash. Office of Traffic Safety Rankings for 2015 indicate that out of 58 counties in California, Shasta County had the 33rd highest number of total fatal and injury collisions (2nd in 2010), and 8th highest number of alcohol-involved collisions (9th in 2010).

HHSA – Public Health Branch will continue to partner with the Injury Prevention Coalition of Shasta County, and Shasta County Chemical People, Inc. to provide teen traffic safety education and conduct school-based educational activities that focus on youth driving safety and impaired driving prevention. Grant activities will include traffic safety campaigns, presentations, and crashed car displays that are designed to help young people consider the consequences of unsafe driving.

To find local resources and information about youth traffic safety, visit www.facebook.com.DriveSoberShasta. For more information on talking to your teen about impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/teen-driving. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.