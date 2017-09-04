State Route 299W – Between Junction City and Big Flat

Traffic Control

REDDING – Caltrans District 2, in coordination with the Shasta-Trinity Forest Service, Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, and Trinity County Department of Transportation had two highway openings on September 3, 2017 at State Route 299W in the area of the Helena Fire. These were open at 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. only. Eastbound and westbound traffic IN LINE at these times were allowed through the area under traffic control, depending on fire activity and operations. These openings are for THROUGH TRAFFIC ONLY. All areas under evacuation orders remain closed. Following the 9:30 p.m. anticipated opening, the highway was closed overnite.

Officials will further assess the area on Monday, September 4, 2017, at or around 9 a.m.PLEASE NOTE: The highway is subject to closure AT ANY TIME due to fire conditions. Travelers are urged to drive slowly and carefully through the area. Visibility may be decreased due to smoke and fire crews and equipment will be present in the area.Motorists are strongly advised to continue using alternative routes. State Route 36 is open with no traffic control until Tuesday September 5, when regular construction road closures will resume between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.State Route 299W has been closed between Junction City and Big Flat since the Helena Fire began on the evening on August 30.