SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

American Express founded Small Business Saturday to help businesses with their most pressing need — getting more customers. The day encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The single day has grown into a powerful movement, and more people are taking part than ever before.

HOW TO OBSERVE

Support a small business and use #SmallBusinessSaturday to post on social media.

HISTORY

American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010.

SHOPPING REMINDER DAY

Shopping Reminder Day is observed annually on November 25th (also seen on 26th). If you have holiday shopping to complete, this day is here to remind you there are only so many days left. Depending on the holiday, you have less than two weeks or a month before time is up.