Tickets are on sale now at cascadetheatre.org for the 13th annual Dancing with the Stars – Shasta County Style on June 1st!

This year’s cast includes Sarah Fernandes of Shasta Builder’s Exchange, Linda Fitzgerald, life coach with Betteron, Andrea Howell of SPI, Armando Mejorado of Armando’s Gallery House, Pete J. Metz of Loan Simple, and Stacia Reeder of Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Come out on June 1st and enjoy a great show, and support your favorite dancer. Your dollars are your votes at ospshasta.org/donate

Stay tuned for more great events put on by our stars!!