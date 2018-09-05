On September 4, 2018, at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Wells Fargo ATM kiosk located at 1310 Churn Creek Road. Upon arrival, officers saw the door to the ATM kiosk open and three suspects exiting the location. All three suspects fled on foot attempting to evade Redding Police. Officers established a perimeter quickly and two of the suspects attempted to hide in a garbage dumpster. The third suspect could not be located

Thomas E. Henderson, 41 years old, of Redding and Michael R. Vandolah, 32 years old of Redding, were located hiding inside a dumpster and arrested. Officers returned to the kiosk and observed a cable attached to the suspect vehicle and to the ATM in an attempt to steal it. The door to the ATM kiosk had been pried open. Burglary tools were located at the scene. Officers are following up on leads in an effort to identify the third suspect.

Henderson and Vandolah were booked into the Shasta County Jail for burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and burglary tools. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Investigations Division at the Redding Police Department.