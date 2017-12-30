On Saturday, December 30, 2017, at approximately 7:51 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Night Hawk Ln. in Lakehead, California for a reported robbery. The victim was able to contact a neighbor for assistance who called SHASCOM to report the robbery. While deputies were enroute, information was given that three suspects stole the elderly victim’s vehicle after assaulting him. The victim’s vehicle was described as a red 2003 Ford Ranger with a red camper shell. Due to the nature of the crime and elder abuse, the victim’s name will be confidential at this time.

Deputies located the Ford Ranger traveling southbound on Interstate 5 near Bridge Bay. Deputies conducted a record check on the license plate and confirmed the Ford Ranger was registered to the victim. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Ford Ranger on southbound Interstate 5 near Pine Grove Ave., but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

SHASCOM broadcasted information that the victim was severely beaten and his firearms were stolen along with his vehicle. SHASCOM also broadcasted updated information that the suspects used knives and firearms in the commission of the robbery.

During the pursuit the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gary Bennett (57 yrs from Corning), committed several vehicle code violations including excessive speed and reckless driving and his driving became a public safety risk. Bennett exited Interstate 5 at North St. into the City of Anderson where he continued trying to evade deputies. Based upon the severity of the crime and the suspects possibly being armed, deputies were given authorization for legal intervention techniques in order to stop the Ford Ranger.

Deputies were unable to get into position to stop the Ford Ranger and it continued driving through the City of Anderson and got back onto southbound Interstate 5 at the south end of Highway 273. Deputies continued to pursue the Ford Ranger until it exited onto Main St. in Cottonwood. Deputies continued pursuing the Ford Ranger southbound on Main St. until it turned onto Lake California Dr. in Tehama County.

The occupants of the Ford Ranger began throwing items from the vehicle that deputies believed were firearms. The Ford Ranger continued traveling toward Lake California which is a populated gated community. Based upon the totality of the circumstances, deputies believed the suspects would be a severe public safety risk if the vehicle was allowed to go into the gated community. A deputy from the City of Shasta Lake was able to utilize a legal intervention technique which resulted in the Ford Ranger exiting the roadway. As the Ford Ranger was exiting the roadway it collided with another motorist, who was stopped on the side of the roadway due to law enforcement presence. The Ford Ranger continued a short distance before coming to rest on St. John’s Pl.

Bennett and the passenger, later identified as Lorito Bolayog (38 yrs from Cottonwood) exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. The passenger, Bolayog, was wearing a ski mask in an attempt to conceal his identity. Both Bennett and Bolayog resisted officer’s commands and were ultimately taken into custody after a struggle. Deputies later recovered a loaded handgun that was thrown from the window of the Ford Ranger along with stolen property belonging to the victim.

The citizen motorist that was struck by the Ford Ranger was uninjured during the collision. Both Bennett and Bolayog were taken to the hospital for medical clearance. Bennett was booked for violations of 207 PC- Kidnapping, 211 PC- Robbery, 422 PC- Criminal Threats, 243(d) PC- Assault with great bodily injury, 213(a)(1)(a)- Robbery in concert, 209(a) PC- Kidnapping to commit robbery, 29800(a)(1) PC- Felon in possession of firearm, 10851(a) CVC- Vehicle Theft, 368(b)(1)- Elder Abuse, 2800.2 CVC- Evading, and 206 PC- Torture. Bolayog was booked for violations of 207 PC- Kidnapping, 211 PC- Robbery, 422 PC- Criminal Threats, 243(d) PC- Assault with great bodily injury, 209(a) PC- Kidnapping to commit robbery, 69 PC- Resisting Arrest, and 206 PC- Torture.

A third suspect who was not in the Ford Ranger is still outstanding. The Shasta County Major Crimes Unit was called out to assist and will be assisting with the remainder of the investigation to identify, locate, and arrest the outstanding suspect. The Major Crimes Unit will update the media and public as soon as practical with updated information. Any inquiries about the original call for service and subsequent pursuit of Bennett and Bolayog can be referred to Sgt. Stonehouse.