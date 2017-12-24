Three burglars were apprehended after trying to steal from a popular Redding butcher shop this morning.

On December 24, 2017 at 12:27 am, officers were dispatched to an audible burglary alarm call at R and R Meats (2195 East St). They arrived to find a smashed out window.

A passing motorist called to say he saw three male subjects flee the area of the butcher shop after the alarm sounded. The witness said the three males fled northbound on Garden Avenue.

Officer Trevor Kuyper caught up to the three subjects at Continental Street and Yuba Street. The witness responded to that intersection and identified the three subjects as the same individuals who fled from the business. An investigation revealed that the subjects smashed the window and entered the business in order to steal the cash register, but the sounding alarm caused them to flee on foot. No property was taken before they fled.

The identities of the three juveniles, ages 14 to 17, are being withheld due to their ages. All three juveniles were booked at Shasta County Juvenile Hall for commercial burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and vandalism.