On December 11th, 2019 at 10:40 P.M., the Redding Police Department responded to a possible robbery at Walgreen’s, located in the 900 block of East Cypress Avenue. Upon arriving, officers were advised that a black male suspect forced his way into the pharmacy, demanded prescription medication and money which he obtained, then fled the scene in a vehicle. Additional officers arrived in the area and located the suspect vehicle as it entered onto southbound Interstate 5 from Cypress Avenue.

In an attempt to apprehend the robbery suspect, an enforcement stop was initiated on the vehicle but the driver failed to yield. The vehicle exited southbound Interstate 5 at South Bonnyview Road and began traveling west. The vehicle then slowed enough for two passengers to exit. Both of those passengers attempted to flee on foot but were ultimately captured and determined to be teenage juveniles. The driver, Vince Davis Qualls (40 years of Sacramento), continued driving the vehicle but was eventually stopped and apprehended in the 4700 block of Bechelli Lane.

Qualls and the two juveniles were transported to the Redding Police Department’s Investigations Division and interviewed. Based on the facts of the case, Qualls was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, felony child endangerment, contributing to a minor, evading law enforcement, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. The two teenage juveniles were arrested and booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall on the charges of robbery and conspiracy. Their identities won’t be released due to their age.

It’s unknown if these individuals are responsible for similar pharmacy robbery’s in the area. This is an going investigation and the Redding Police Department will provide additional information as its obtained.