The victim revealed she was acquaintances of the suspects. While conducting a canvass for the suspects, Officer Rhoads observed the victim’s vehicle travelling eastbound on Cypress Avenue. He followed the vehicle and ultimately conducted a high risk vehicle stop at Beagle Lane and Bechelli Lane. Four subjects were located in the vehicle.

Anthony Cloyd, 20 years old of Redding, Michael Clement, 20 years old of Redding and Erik Morris, 23 years old of Redding were arrested for carjacking, robbery and conspiracy to commit multiple felonies. In addition, a records check on Clement and Morris revealed they had warrants for their arrest. The fourth occupant of the vehicle was a male juvenile and found to be unrelated to the crime. He was not charged with any crimes and later released to his parents. Due to him being a juvenile his name will not be released.

Officers were unable to locate a firearm and later returned the vehicle to the victim.