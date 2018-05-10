On May 10, 2018, at 8:20 am, Shascom began receiving calls that a subject jumped off the South Bonnyview Road Bridge into the Sacramento River. Multiple resources from the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Division, Shasta County Sheriff’s Department Boating Safety Unit, Redding Fire Department, and Redding Police Department immediately responded to the location in an attempt to locate the subject.

As officers arrived on scene they observed a male subject standing on the south side of the bridge overlooking the water. The subject, later identified as Kevin Donald Hursey (33 years of Anderson), was pacing back and forth, jumping up and down, and flailing his arms. As officers attempted to contact Hursey, he grabbed the railing and acted as if he was going to jump off the bridge. Officers were able to initially negotiate with Hursey and convinced him not to jump. Hursey continued to act strangely and made statements that he still wanted to jump. Based on his actions and statements, it appeared Hursey was under the influence of a controlled substance causing him to be a danger to the public and himself.

Officers were provided with an opportunity to separate Hursey from the edge of the bridge to keep him from jumping. As officers attempted to detain Hursey, he began violently fighting. Hursey grabbed and kicked officers and refused to comply with commands. Hursey fought with officers for a long period of time before he was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of Police K9 Chyr. Three officers sustained minor injuries as a result of Hursey’s actions.

An investigation revealed that Hursey had jumped from the bridge into the Sacramento River prior to officers’ arrival. While witnesses were calling Shascom, Hursey removed himself from the water and returned to the bridge in an attempt to jump again at which point he was contacted by officers.

A records check showed Hursey is on Post Release Community Supervision through Shasta County for resisting arrest with force of violence. He was also arrested by the Anderson Police Department on May 8th, 2018, and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Regarding this incident, Hursey was placed under arrest for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest with force of violence, and violation of probation. Hursey was medically cleared at Shasta Regional Medical Center then transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked on the listed charges.