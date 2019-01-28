Click on ad for more info

Another call – another life to save. Artie needs our help and he needs it now.

Artie is a Thoroughbred – Percheron cross. Sounds like he could be a big boy. Artie has to be off the property immediately, and Animal Control is waiting in the wings. His owner cannot take him with her. She loves him dearly, but he needs special help right now.

I believe he is approximately 11 years old? He is still a stallion and has been brutally traumatized, leaving him in a state where no one has been able to handle him. Dogs killed his pasture mates and there has been more trauma from nearby folks.

He cannot be haltered at this time, and Animal Control has indicated it is “now or never” from what I understand. He needs his hoofers trimmed badly, and none of the local farriers are willing to work with him anymore. As they are unable to halter him, he cannot be handled or taken to a vet for sedation.

Being a stallion that age, and not being afraid or respectful like a wild horse would be, he has the potential to be extremely dangerous if he is not handled carefully. He loves his mama, but sadly through no fault of her own, she cannot provide what he needs.

This rescue will be expensive when you add up fuel, lodging, and everything else that goes along with this kind of rescue. As usual, we are willing to step up and do everything we can to save his life. It is going to be roughly 1600 miles driving in the middle of all of our other deliveries, and that is going to cost quite a bit not to mention special vetting, sedation, getting his hoofers trimmed, and whatever else we will need to be able to safely handle him for his much-needed care.

This beautiful boy needs our help. We were contacted specifically due to our experience and the fact that others have tried to do what needs to be done and have not been successful.

So the question once again is…… CAN WE SAVE ARTIE? Matt and I are standing by and ready to roll. Apparently, we are not quite tired enough, lol. But in all seriousness, WE ARE HIS LAST CHANCE. PLEASE HELP IOU WANT US TO SAVE ARTIE!