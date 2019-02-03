RCHS JV Basketball Team defeats Chester 64-38

The Redding Christian JV team won their game against Chester by 16 on Friday evening. The Lions were led by Josiah Van Denend with 18 points. The Lions had balanced scoring with seven players adding points. Trevor Dore had 11, Taylor Brown and Carson Piper had 10 apiece, Manny Matos had 9. Sam Hall added 4 and Christian Reyes 2 to complete the team scoring. The Lions exploded for 23 points in the first quarter, jumping out to a big lead, and then cruising from there. The Lions JV team, (4-2, 12-9) currently sits in second place in their league and has games against Mercy and Burney to complete their season next week.

Girls’ Basketball Team wins one, loses one

The Redding Christian girls basketball stepped out of league and out of division to face off against the U-Prep Panthers on Wednesday. They held tough for a quarter and a half but were eventually overwhelmed by the Panthers 55-33. Playoff points came out early this week, and the Lions rank number one in Division 6, but they were facing a U-Prep team ranked 3rd in Division 4. The Panthers shot the lights out, hitting well over 50 percent of their first-half shots, and even though many of the shots were contested, the Panthers still hit them. The Lions kept pace early by feeding the ball inside to Sammie Wunner. The Lions post player was the one matchup problem the Panthers had, they had three girls as tall as she, but none with her quick first step, and she was able to get good shots in the lane to keep pace. As the mismatch forced the Panthers to collapse in on the paint, the Lions got some open outside shots as well, and kept the Panthers at bay, leading 14-12 after a quarter. The Panthers though are a much bigger school with a much bigger team. They were able to sub in players without a drop off in speed or efficiency, and the Lions just got tired. Against most D6 schools, the Lions aggressive defense builds up a big lead or wears down the opponent, but against the Panthers, the defenses were equally matched and equally aggressive, and it was the Lions who began to wear down. As the Panthers continued to shoot well, the Lions began to miss shots, and U-Prep build the lead to 12 by halftime. By the end of the 3rd, the lead was 20, and though the Lions played even in the 4th, it was too late, and the Lions lost by 22. The Lions were led by Sammie Wunner with 18 points and 9 rebounds, and also got solid contributions from Sadie Alexander with 9 points and 4 assists, Aleah Matos with just 2 points, but 4 steals, Courtney Jones with just 2 points, but 3 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Kaylee Jones with just 2 points, but 3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals.

In the big picture, a loss against a higher division team does not hurt the Lions, and the challenge of playing up might even help them prepare for the intensity of the playoffs. After Wednesday, the Lions record was 20-3 and all three losses came against highly ranked higher division teams. They lost to St. Bernard’s in the early season, a 16-5 team ranked in the top 4 of Division 5 on the North Coast Section, they lost to Biggs, the top-ranked D5 team in North Section with a 19-1 record, and now to U-Prep, the 3rd ranked team in D4. They are overall 5-3 against higher division teams and 15-0 against their own division.

On Friday, the Lions traveled to Chester and defeated the Volcanoes 67-39. The Lions started out sluggish, just scoring 7 in an even 7-7 quarter, but then they found their stride, pulling away from the Volcanoes in each of the last three quarters. Aleah Matos scored 16, to lead a balanced scoring effort from the Lions where seven players all scored at least 5 points. Aleah Matos added 2 rebounds and 3 steals to her total contribution. Sadie Alexander scored 12 with 7 assists and 6 rebounds, Katherine Sze scored 9 and added 6 rebounds, Courtney Jones had 10 points, 6 assists, and 9 rebounds, and Kaylee Jones had 5 points, 4 assists, and 12 rebounds. Sammie Wunner added 7 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists to what was a total team effort.

Lions Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team defeats Chester

On Tuesday, the Los Molinos Bulldogs got physical and the Lions only won with a strong comeback. On Friday, as the Volcanoes made the decision to follow suit and play physical, the Lions didn’t have to come back, but they had to win as a team, something a bit new to them with Austin Larson averaging 30 points a game, and Drew Nelson-Crowell averaging a double-double.

The Volcanoes got physical in a big way, and as a consequence, the Lions shot 18-25 free throws, with Austin Larson going 8-9 from the line, Ty Vickery going 6-8, Drew Nelson-Crowell going 3-4. The Lions also had to rely on balanced scoring with Austin Larson getting just 19 points, Wyatt Hughes stepped up and went 3-4 from the three-point line, scoring 9, Jackson Black scored 8, Ty Vickery added 13, Shane Harper scored 11 on 4-6 shooting, and Drew Nelson-Crowell added 9 points. They had to rely on passing with 16 assists as a team, led by Austin Larson and Drew Nelson-Crowell with 4 apiece, and Jackson Black with 3, and they had to crash the boards, with Drew Nelson-Crowell getting 10 rebounds, Austin Larson getting 8, Wyatt Hughes adding 7, and Ty Vickery getting 5. And with just 7 players available for the night, they had to do all this with little rest and fewer substitutions and at altitude.

In the end, the Lions showed toughness and togetherness, beating the Volcanoes 69-63, winning in Chester for just the second time in coach Todd Dwyer’s coaching career, and remaining undefeated in league play at 6-0 and overall at 26-0. As teams have focused on stopping Larson by any means, the Lions other players are learning to find their own groove and work together to keep winning. Redding Christian has two more road games, at Mercy and Burney to complete their regular season before beginning playoffs.