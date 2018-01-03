The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit has identified Adrian Miles Bolayog, 31 years old as the third suspect involved in the home invasion robbery reported on 12/30/17 in Lakehead, CA. During the robbery, the Confidential Victim was bound with zip ties and duct tape while the three suspects ransacked his residence for over approximately 6 hours. The Victim was also assaulted and needed medical treatment for injuries that included lacerations, cuts and abrasions.

Taken during the robbery were numerous firearms, watches, knives and other personal property belonging to the Victim. Many of these items were loaded in the Victim’s red Ford Ranger truck that was later located by Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies travelling southbound on Interstate 5 in Mountain Gate. The driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as Gary Bennett failed to stop when the deputies attempted to pull the truck over. Bennett led deputies on a pursuit that ultimately ended in Lake California, Tehama County. Bennett and his passenger, Lorito Bolayog, older brother of third suspect Adrian Bolayog were arrested on 12/30/17 and remain in custody at the Shasta County Jail.

A Ramey Warrant with a bail amount of $500,000.00 has been issued for Adrian Bolayog by the Shasta County Superior Courts for the following charges;

206 PC: Torture

207(a) PC Kidnapping

211 PC: Robbery

209 PC: Kidnap for Ransom

213(a) (1) PC: Robbery in concert with 2 or more people of an inhabited dwelling

243(d) PC: Battery w/serious bodily injury

368 (b) (1) PC: Elder Abuse

422 PC: Threat to Terrorize

Suspect Adrian Miles Bolayog should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a Hispanic Male, DOB: 11/17/86 – 31 years old, 5’9” tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving his black 2014, Subaru Forester 4 door wagon, Nevada License #: 149YJH. The attached photograph is his vehicle.

Shasta County Secret Witness is offering up to $2500.00 for information leading to his arrest. Tipsters can call Secret Witness anonymously at 530-243-2319 or submit their tip at www.secretwitness.com. Tipsters or anyone with information about this investigation can also call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.