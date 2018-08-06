In early July 2018, the Shingletown Council, on behalf of the Shingletown Fire Safe Council (SFSC), applied for an approximately $200,000 CalFire grant to improve and expand our Fire Prevention and Education Programs. On August 3 we received a letter from CalFire announcing that our program would be funded for the four-year grant cycle. This grant will permit the SFSC to fund scheduled neighborhood defensible space slash roadside chipping/collection-chipping programs, continue our slash deposit program with chipping rather than burning to dispose of the collected material, begin SNAP programs to

help persons with physical and financial limitations to create defensible space, and to increase fire prevention educational outreach programs at our schools and community gatherings. These combined efforts in Greater Shingletown will improve fire prevention, improve local air quality, and reduce the emission of greenhouse gasses.

Many recall the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CalFire) Fire Safe Program several years ago. For a nominal fee, that program would bring a dump truck to homes, pick up defensible space slash, and take it to a central location for chipping. The program was funded through a federal grant. When the federal grant money dried up, the CalFire budget was unable to sustain the program.

Seeing value in assisting property owners to create defensible space, CalFire created the Fire Safe Council (FSC) program. They helped to create and name FSCs in every county in the state so that the good work could be continued. Shasta County has a fire safe council and several local communities, including Shingletown, established their own all-volunteer FSCs. Some counties, Santa Clara County, for example, have raised funds sufficient to hire full-time and part-time paid employees to better administer their programs and grants.

Under the leadership of Dennis Bebensee, our all-volunteer SFSC has been active in the community since inception. In 2016, for example, the SFSC worked closely with the Western Shasta Rural Conservation District to publish the five-year update of the Shingletown/Manton Community Wildfire Protection Plan. This plan outlines areas of particular interest to fire safety and evacuation and recommends necessary continued fire prevention efforts.

When the Shingletown Council (the Council) was formed in December 2012, Fire Suppression was one of the established standing committees. With the cooperation of Waste Management and Shasta County, this committee developed our successful Defensible Space Slash Deposit Program. Late in 2017, Bebensee approached the Council to see if leadership of the SFSC might be rolled into the Fire Suppression Committee. Early in 2018, the Council’s board of directors recognized that its Fire Suppression Committee’s efforts duplicated the mission of the SFSC and so it was logical that the SFSC be made part of the Council. By unanimous vote, the board approved bringing the SFSC into the

Council, retiring the Fire Suppression Committee name, and making all existing fire suppression programs under the SFSC title.

The first effort of the SFSC under the Council was to submit a US Department of Agriculture grant application through the grant clearinghouse of the California Fire Safe Council. This grant application is still active and will close August 31, 2018. This is a one-year, $50,000 grant application. If funded, this money will be used to hire contractors to expand our neighborhood chipping programs and to provide professional site evaluations for our neighbors. We do not know when funds will be available under this grant.

We should begin receiving funds from the CalFire grant early in 2019. In the meantime, the SFSC will be developing comprehensive plans for improving fire protection in Shingletown. We will keep the community updated on plans as they are developed. You can follow the SFSC at our group page on Facebook and through postings on Nextdoor Shingletown. We will also soon have an active web page for those not active on social media. Don’t forget to check our bulletin boards on the Shingletown Resource Center wall next to the post office and at Reed’s Market.