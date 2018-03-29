The Shasta County Connection—3-29-18

By Mary Rickert

The topic of water is never ending in California and I recently attended a Northern California Water Association Meeting at Rancho Esquon near Durham. Rancho Esquon has an elaborate program hosting students and their families at the ranch to learn about waterfowl, agriculture and natural resources. We also covered the issue of the impending legislative issues that impact California’s water and the need for more water storage capacity. Sites Reservoir continues to be at the top of the list for projects to be built.

Visalia was the location for this year’s spring meeting of the California Chapter of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. Jim and I have been longtime members of this organization and it is a very informative meeting every year. This year’s topics included marijuana cultivation in California, the wine industry, the beef cattle industry, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and its impacts on California agriculture, to name a few. I was surprised to hear the prediction that almond prices should remain stable, considering all the new plantings in California. This meeting gives those of us in attendance the opportunity to network and share knowledge of the agricultural industry throughout the state.

We had a very long and productive Board of Supervisors meeting, which included a visit from State Senator Ted Gaines. It was an honor to have him speak to us. He listed his particular priorities as our state senator. His top three priorities are public safety (which includes AB 109, Proposition 47, Proposition 57 and SB 54), the affordable housing shortage and the overburden we face with taxes as citizens of this state. We appreciated the fact he took the time out of his busy schedule to speak with us.

The Resource Management Department is in the process of implementing a new system for tracking the permit process for the public. The system should improve efficiency for contractors and the public. They will be afforded the ability to track their project online from the comfort of their own office or home. There will be automated text messages from the county to speed communication between both parties. Rick Simon, Director of Resource Management also announced it is the department’s intention as of May 1st to have a four week turnaround for permits. I am pleased to hear of these many changes in the department and I hope this will improve the experience for Shasta County residents.

Larry Lees, our County Administrator, gave a very thorough summary of the situation surrounding the issue of jail capacity at the Shasta County Jail. We voted to approve for Mr. Lees to move forward with dipping into county reserves to add 60 beds as soon as possible to the facility. If the new county courthouse is approved in Governor Brown’s budget in June, the county will proceed to develop designs to retrofit Justice Centers 1 and 2 for additional jail space. Our board also approved accepting bids from consulting firms to do an in-depth analysis of the jail. I believe we have a plan that has been thoroughly vetted and has merit. Public safety continues to be the number one priority for the Board of Supervisors.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.