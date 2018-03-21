The Shasta County Connection 3-20-18

By Mary Rickert

The Shasta Land Trust celebrated their 20th anniversary by throwing a memorable party and barn dance at the Ross Ranch, located near Shasta College. It was the biggest crowd ever to kick off their season of Wildways Parties. These events are their primary fundraiser and offer opportunities for people to spend time on many of the ranches that have been permanently preserved with conservation easements. I find it hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the fledgling land trust took root. Congratulations and we look forward to another great year for the Land Trust.

Shasta County Board of Supervisor Chair, Les Baugh, and I were guests on Carl and Linda Bott’s radio show, KCNR 1460 Free Fire Radio. We spent the hour discussing the situation with the jail, mental health services and the serious addiction problems we have in Shasta County. We are looking forward to a report from Larry Lees, Shasta County CAO, at our next board meeting to go over some options we may consider in regards to jail beds and other related issues. Public safety always continues to be the number one issue for our county.

And that leads to my next topic…..I was in Monterey when I saw the news on Facebook that our Shasta County District Attorney’s Office had announced a partnership program with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that will concentrate on felons with guns. This program, called Project Safe Neighborhoods, promoted by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was created to improve public safety. The population this impacts is considered the most violent criminals and this program directs them to be prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s Office. Under current California law, some of these felons are often released early and return to our streets. With drug and gun offenses a portion of our crime statistics in Shasta County, we are optimistic we will see some benefits for public safety in Shasta County if these criminals end up in federal prison. We also believe that this will help to relieve the overcrowding in our jail to a small degree. I appreciate the efforts of the District Attorney’s Office in cooperation with McGregor Scott, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. We certainly welcome some positive news when it comes to public safety.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.