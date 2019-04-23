Once again the Palo Cedro Park volunteers would like to thank the CCC who assisted with the Palo Cedro Park Easter 5,000 eggs hunt this year.

They would also like to thank Foothill 4H members, Good Times Pizza, Shell/PC Market, Napa, Grape Ranch Golf Course, Evelyn Steyskal, Merrilee Walker, Smith Chiropractic, Hair Country, Another Chance, SNAP, Charlie Little, Carolyn Furnish, Earthwalk Massage and Meditation, Gail and Len Napoli, Diane Colson, Julie Biron, Joanne Copsey, Millville Rebekahs, Wooten Honey, Win-River Casino and lastly all the teenagers from Foothill High School who assisted with set up take down and raffle, crafts and arts!

Plants were contributed by Gail and Len Napoli, Diane Colson, Julie Biron, Carolyn Hoyum, Joanne Copsey.

With our communities generosity, the committee was also able to provide 25 Easter baskets for One Safe Place residents, 65 baskets to Western Service Workers for their give away at Church of the Nazarene in Redding.

The Palo Cedro Park board are actively looking for folks who would like to participate in next year egg hunt and for the Honey Bee Festival event in September. Please contact them at Palo Cedro Park Committee—P.O. Box 1112—Palo Cedro, CA 96073; 530-547-2727 or for more information go to the website at pcpark.org. Facebook page