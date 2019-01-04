Oaksong Music Society kicks off 2019 with a special concert with John McCutcheon, one of our most popular and highly-requested artists. McCutcheon’s storytelling style has been compared to that of Will Rogers and

“John McCutcheon is not only one of the best musicians in the USA, but also a great singer, songwriter, and song leader. And not just incidentally, he is committed to helping hard-working people everywhere to organize and push this world in a better direction.”

– Pete Seeger

It’s not difficult to understand why John McCutcheon is so popular. Performing since the 1970’s, McCutcheon is regarded as one of the country’s most respected and loved folksingers. Described by The Washington Post as “Folk Music’s Rustic Renaissance Man”, McCutcheon’s storytelling style has been compared to that of Will Rogers and Garrison Keillor. As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. Johnny Cash once called him, “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard.” In concert, he plays a wide variety of instruments, including 6 and 12-string guitars, banjo, fiddle, piano, accordion, autoharp, concertina, and of course, the hammer dulcimer. McCutcheon’s songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe. His forty recordings have garnered every imaginable honor including seven Grammy nominations. He has produced over twenty albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality. And his commitment to grassroots political organizations has put him on the front lines of many of the issues important to communities and workers.

John’s latest album, “To Everyone In All the World: A Celebration of Pete Seeger”, is a wide-ranging tribute to the music of his friend and mentor. In it, McCutcheon draws from an amazing swath of the folk music world: the bluegrass of Hot Rize, the Cajun soul of Beausoleil, the stunning harmonies of Canada’s Finest Kind, the lush alto of Nicaragua’s Katia Cardenal, blues great Corey Harris, fiddle wizard Stuart Duncan, and country music’s Suzy Bogguss. McCutcheon’s inventive arrangements and familiar ease with the material showcase the spectrum of music left us by the iconic Seeger. It is also, like Seeger’s music, a love letter “to everyone in all the world”.

But it is in love performance that John feels most at home. It is what has brought his music into the lives and homes of one of the broadest audiences any folk musician has ever enjoyed. People of every generation and background seem to feel at home in a concert hall when John McCutcheon takes the stage, with what critics describe as “little feats of magic”, “breathtaking in their ease and grace”, and “like a conversation with an illuminating old friend.”

Whether in print, on record, or on stage, few people communicate with the versatility, charm, wit or pure talent of John McCutcheon.