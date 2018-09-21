The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music is proud to announce its 2018-2019 indoor concert season at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pilgrim Congregational Church (2850 Foothill Blvd.) in Redding. After 20 years of providing “Way Cool” Music in the north state, the Society also announces that this will be its last season, ending next May. Tickets for all 2018-2019 concerts are available now at The Music Connection and online at www.brownpapertickets.com

“The Oaksong Music Society has been providing a wide array of live music concerts at affordable prices to greater Redding area audiences since 1999”, said Oaksong Music Society’s President Pete Angwin. “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished. However, many of our key volunteers are moving on to other pursuits– but not until we have one more terrific season!”

Spook Handy kicks off the 2018-2019 season on Saturday, October 6, with an evening featuring the music and legacies of folk music icons Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. While Spook Handy may not be a household name, he toured with Pete Seeger during the last ten years of his life and is easily the best person to carry forth the traditions that were started by the two musicians. The evening will feature songs and stories of Pete and Woody, as well as several of Spook’s own compositions.

After Spook Handy, eight more concerts will be presented between October and May, featuring several old friends of the Society, as well as many “Way Cool” performers who are new to the north state. As always, there will be something for everyone. As Oaksong Music Society founder Barry Hazle used to say, “See you at the music!”

Artists and dates for all 2018-2019 concerts are listed below.