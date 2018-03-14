Tuesday, Mar. 13

Fall River 50

Redding Christian 49

Lions rally falls short in NorCal title game

By Wil Keepers

After the Northern Section title game two weeks ago, Redding Christian Varsity Girls hoped for another shot at the Fall River Bulldogs. They felt that their fourth-quarter collapse after nearly three even quarters was not their best effort and that this was a very talented team, but a team they could match up well against. And in the NorCal Title Game, they did just that. The Lions started the game strong, effectively breaking the Bulldogs press, playing ferocious defense, and jumping out to an 18-11 lead on the strength of that defense. Fall River adjusted, as good teams always do, and by halftime, enjoyed a 4 point lead, 28-24.

Through the 3rd quarter, the Bulldogs built that lead to as much as 12 points, and at the end of the quarter led by 10, 42-32. But the Lions had learned a thing or two in the last couple of weeks. They had learned they were tough and able to come back as they fought back from 11 down in the first round to beat CSD. They learned they could deal with adversity and be strong in the face of unexpected difficulty as they not only won that game but won it after the emotional let-down of CSD forcing overtime in the last second. They had learned that together, unified and strong, they could beat a very talented Laytonville team in the semi-finals who came in with a huge fan base, an aggressive style, and terrific athletes. And they dug deep, found the strength needed, and erased the 12 point deficit, taking a 1 point lead with just 30 seconds left. The Bulldogs called a timeout, set up a play, and ran it well, but missed the shot with Lion pressure. But senior Madison Corder was in the right place, got the rebound, and put back the miss, giving Fall River the 50-49 lead with four seconds left. The Lions drove to midcourt, launched up a mid-court shot, but missed it, and the final left them down by 1, but proud of the great heart they showed to come so far.

Livi Lindsey scored 21, got 7 rebounds, Sammie Wunner got 8 points and 8 rebounds, and Kaylee Jones got 9 points and 3 rebounds. The Lions end their season 24-4, sending off their three seniors with the most successful season in school history.