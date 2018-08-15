Mandatory Evacuation Order for Bollibokka Fishing Club Hirz Fire Wildfire

Announcements Hirz Fire Update: Mandatory Evacuation issued for the Bollibokka Fishing Club. This is a precautionary measure as fire activity has increased in that area. The Hirz Fire grew to approximately 7321 acres as of this morning, with growth primarily to the north and west. Gilman road continues to hold the fire from spreading south and east. Firefighters continue to work on containment lines to the north and west. Fire crossed Hanland Peak and will back towards Middle Salt Creek. This fire is burning in extremely steep and rugged terrain west of Gilman Road near the McCloud arm of Shasta Lake. Please avoid Gilman Road east of Interstate 5. Last night crews were successful with firing operations in the northern section of the fire. Today, crews will continue to work aggressively on the containment lines to the north of the fire to Green Mountain, in preparation for further firing operations. The Hirz fire continues to get new resources as they become available. The Super Scooper aircraft became available and is now being used to assist in the ongoing aggressive firefighting activities on the fire.

Due to increased fire activity in the Bastard Canyon late yesterday afternoon, additional evacuations were ordered by the Shasta County Sheriff. Residents of Old Mill Road, Bonnie Vista Lane and the portion of Top of the Hill Trail west of Gilman Road to Bonnie Vista Lane and residents along the north side of Gilman Road were evacuated. Residents of the Hirz Mountain Road who were evacuated are still under an evacuation order. The closure of Gilman Road has been relocated to the west, to the intersection of Gilman and Old Mill Road. Under a hard closure, no one will be allowed back into this area. However, residents who live south of Gilman Road will still be able to access their houses with proper identification.

Firefighters continue to assess structures. Residents should ensure their homes have 100 foot clearing to create a defensible space and they should be thinking about what they would need to take with them, should an evacuation become necessary. The decision to order evacuations will be made by the Incident Management Team, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the Shasta-Trinity Forest Supervisor, as necessary for public safety.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Closures: The McCloud River Arm is closed to access at Hirz Bay. Campgrounds impacted by the Hirz Fire are Hirz Bay, Moore Creek, Pine Point, Ellery Creek, Dekkas Rock and McCloud Bridge. Sites already closed due to the Carr Fire include Lakeshore East Campground, Beehive Campground, Sugarloaf Boat Launch and launching only at Antlers Boat Launch.