Public There will be a public meeting today, August 20th at 6 pm at the McCloud High School located at 133 Campus Way, McCloud, CA 96057.

The Hirz Fire is currently at 14,214 acres with 11% containment.

Overnight, fire crews continued firing operations off of Bucks Peak, working south along the constructed dozer line towards Old Mill Road and west towards Middle Salt Creek to protect residences. This strategic firing is progressing slowly to ensure fire behavior is moderated and controlled. The fire will back away from ignition operations, creating a wide black line along the perimeter of the fire. Another tool that firefighters may use over the next few days is an aerial firing technique called Plastic Sphere Dispenser. This enables the ignition of low-intensity fire in areas that are otherwise inaccessible and will be used to burn out interior portions of the fire area. In the northeast, the fire is moving north towards Nawtawaket Mountain and High Mountain. Firing operations around the Bollibokka Fishing Club, have provided a wide fire break for protection of the club.