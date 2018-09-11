The “Gas Tax” and You: Where Is Your Money Going? Wednesday, September 26 3:30 PM ­– 4:30 PM (Doors open at 3:00 PM) Sheraton Redding Hotel at the Sundial Bridge

With special guest speakers:

Fran Inman, Chair of the California Transportation Commission

Kianna Valentine, Senior Legislative Representative at the California State Association of Counties

Orville Thomas, Director of Government Affairs of the California Alliance for Jobs

Doors open at 3:00 PM for refreshments and chat, followed by presentations by each speaker beginning at 3:30 PM. The afternoon will conclude with a question and answer session running to at least 4:30 PM.

The event is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of California and will be moderated by Mike Mangas.

We hope to have a strong turnout, as the potential repeal of SB1 could have impacts on road maintenance, jobs, public transit, redevelopment, and the economy throughout the region. By the end of the evening, we expect attendees will be able to better clarify common misperceptions regarding “the gas tax,” how it is spent, where it is spent, and the impact it has on their communities and pocketbooks.

Staff, elected officials, and members of the public are highly encouraged to attend!

The flier is attached in PDF form as well as PNG. Please feel free to share!