For Shasta County and City of Redding residents whose property structures were heavily damaged or destroyed by the Carr Fire, the October. 1 deadline is fast approaching to opt-in to the state CalRecycle debris removal program.

To do so, property owners must fill out and turn in a Right of Entry (ROE) form by Monday, October, 1. A property owner can opt-out of the CalRecycle program, as it is voluntary, by submitting a demolition permit application and work plan.

They can be submitted during the week at the City of Redding permit counter at Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Ave.; the Shasta County permit counter at 1855 Placer St. in Redding and the Debris Removal Operations Center (DROC), which is located at 1300 Hilltop Dr. in Redding behind the Bank of America. Residents can also call the DROC at (925) 216-3028.

The ROE forms can be turned in at the DROC from 8 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Sept. 29.

Here are some other key facts to consider when deciding whether to opt-in to the state debris removal program:

Homeowners will have NO out-of-pocket costs, regardless of actual cleanup costs or residential insurance coverage.

The state debris removal process is managed by CalRecycle experts who are extremely experienced in disaster debris removal.

State-managed crews follow stringent health and safety standards to prevent additional harm to communities during the cleanup process.

Cleanup costs can vary dramatically depending on the characteristics of the different properties.

The state program covers asbestos testing and removal; site assessments; removal of foundations, ash and contaminated soil; air monitoring and dust control; soil sampling; soil re-scraping (as needed); erosion control and final inspection.

Property owners who decline to opt-in to the state program are responsible for their own debris removal, which must be performed under the same strict standards to ensure health and safety risks to the community are addressed. State disaster funding may not be available.

Property owners who choose to opt-out must submit an application by Oct. 1 and debris must be removed by Nov. 7. Properties that fail to meet the specified deadlines will be deemed a nuisance and a health hazard and will be subject to enforcement and summary abatement.

Links to the City of Redding and Shasta County ROE forms as well as more information are available at www.shastareddingrecovers.com.