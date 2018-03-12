More Photos coming!

By Judy La Russa

The Palo Cedro Community Park fundraiser—The Celebration of North State Wines, took place this year at Mercy Oaks on March 10, 2018.

Patrons attending the 14th annual Wine and Dine sampled wines provided by local wineries that were complemented by paired hors-d’oeuvres and then guests lined up for a beautiful buffet provided by Bon Appetite Catering. Entertainment by NorthBeat Classic Rock provided guests with an upbeat vibe and the event emceed b­­­y Patrick John of Q97, kept everything running smoothly.

Guests found several different ways to try their luck at winning valuable prizes; four power-hour raffles that were generously sponsored by Ark Design Construction & Roofing included—a Nest Learning Thermostat, an Echo Show, a GOTRAX Hoverfly ECO Hover Board, and a Sunnydaze Barco Ventless Tabletop Bio Ethanol Fireplace; three gun raffles; and/or the grand finale, a live auction emceed by master auctioneer Lee Luft.

Live auction prizes included: Disneyland Vacation donated by the Palo Cedro Park went for $1000; Cuts of Beef and Freezer donated by Ken Silva’s Piedmonte Beef and Carmonas went for $1100; South Africa Hunt Trip donated by the Palo Cedro Park went for $1700; International Wine Pairing donated by Matt Webb and Matt Bogdanovich went for $1400; Board of Director’s Choice of Wine went for $250; Stillwater Hunt Club donated by North Valley Distributing went for $325; 24 tons of aggregate base donated by Corky Harmon of Mountain Gate Quarry went for $625; One Week stay on a houseboat donated by Silverthorne Resort went for $4400; San Francisco Giant Tickets donated by Lithia Chevrolet of Redding went for $800; (2) New Zealand Hunt Trips donated by Palo Cedro Parks both went for $1700; and a trip to Los Cabos Mexico for two donated by the Park went for $1550.

This event is a major undertaking and everyone involved did a fantastic job. Thank you Palo Cedro Park committee for volunteering of your time for our community. Their moto can’t say it any better — “Building a Better Community Through Parks and Recreation.”

Mark your calendar for this upcoming Palo Cedro Community Park event on Saturday, March 31st for their Annual Spring East Celebration with egg hunt across several acres, Easter Bunny appearance, food, music raffles, face painting and more.