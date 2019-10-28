The Active 20-30 Club of Redding is pleased to announce that entries for the 2019 Redding Lighted Christmas Parade are now open. The Parade will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 6:00 p.m. this year at its usual downtown location, rain or shine. Please note, with all of the construction projects that are happening in downtown, there is less parking and spectator space. Carpool with others and come early to enjoy food trucks and beat the rush. To submit your entry and to view the rules, please visit the parade website at www.reddingchristmasparade.com.

The Parade is a holiday season favorite for kids of all ages featuring marching bands, specialty entries, and floats all lighted and decorated for the season.

Each year a theme is chosen for the parade which exemplifies the spirit of the Christmas Season and gives entrants a specific theme to use when planning and decorating their floats and entries. This year’s prize-winning theme is Hometown Holidays. Congratulations to Lynn Blevins for submitting the winning theme and winning the $100 prize.

Parade entries must be received by Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. Questions regarding the parade can be submitted on the website or by calling the Parade Chairperson, Justin Maier, Redding Lighted Christmas Parade Event Chair at (530) 227-5511

This event is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation. The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.