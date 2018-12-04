The Active 20-30 Club of Redding would like to announce the winners of the 2018 Redding Lighted Christmas Parade:

2018 Entry of the Year Westside 4-H Club 2018 Best of Theme Redding School of the Arts 2018 Most Lighted Redding Electric Utility 2018 Best of Show Redding School of the Arts 2018 Most Creative Nash Ranch Family and Friends 2018 Little Elves Award Westside 4H 2018 Active 20-30 Award Boomtown BMX 2018 Christmas Spirit Award Friends of the Renaissance Faire Autos / 1968 & Newer 1st Place Dale Autos / Action Era 1928-1967 1st Place River City Rods Autos / Commercial 1st Place California Towing and Transport Autos / Fire Engine 1st Place CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit/Shasta County Fire Department Autos / Vehicle Group 1st Place Shasta Minis Floats / Civic/Service/Fraternal 1st Place Redding Electric Utility Floats / Commercial/Retail 1st Place Hughes Construction Floats / Youth 1st Place Redding School of the Arts Floats / Church Sponsored 1st Place First Trinity Lutheran Majorette / Groups Age 10 to 14 1st Place Parson Jr. High Baton Twirling Pair-Sisters Kloe and Abby Wooten Majorette / Groups Age 9 and Under 1st Place Buckeye Cuties 2nd Place n/a Majorette / Solo Age 10 to 14 1st Place Enterprise High Majorette Majorette / Solo Age 15+ 1st Place Jacey Callahan Marching Bands/Related Units / Band / Jr. High School 1st Place Parsons Junior High Marching Bands/Related Units / Band / High School 1st Place Enterprise High School Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / Elementary School 1st Place Columbia Elementary School Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / Jr. High School 1st Place Sequoia Middle School Cheer Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / High School 1st Place Redding Christian High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad Marching Bands/Related Units / Drum Major / Jr. High School 1st Place Sequoia Middle School Marching Bands/Related Units / Drum Major / High School 1st Place Enterprise High School Marching Bands/Related Units / Flag Units / Jr. High School 1st Place Anderson Middle School Marching Bands/Related Units / Flag Units / High School 1st Place Foothill High School Motorcycle & ATV 1st Place Shasta Rock Rollers Novelty/Miscellaneous – Adult Group 1st Place Redding Lights Novelty/Miscellaneous – Adult Individual 1st Place Louie Weule Novelty/Miscellaneous – Church Sponsored 1st Place The Salvation Army of Redding Novelty/Miscellaneous – Civic/Service/Fraternal 1st Place RABA Novelty/Miscellaneous – Youth Group 1st Place Shasta County Office of Education

The above will also be listed soon at www.reddingchristmasparade.com.

The Redding Lighted Christmas Parade is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation. The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.