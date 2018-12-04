The Active 20-30 Club of Redding would like to announce the winners of the 2018 Redding Lighted Christmas Parade:
|
2018 Entry of the Year
|
Westside 4-H Club
|
2018 Best of Theme
|
Redding School of the Arts
|
2018 Most Lighted
|
Redding Electric Utility
|
2018 Best of Show
|
Redding School of the Arts
|
2018 Most Creative
|
Nash Ranch Family and Friends
|
2018 Little Elves Award
|
Westside 4H
|
2018 Active 20-30 Award
|
Boomtown BMX
|
2018 Christmas Spirit Award
|
Friends of the Renaissance Faire
|
Autos / 1968 & Newer
|
1st Place
|
Dale
|
Autos / Action Era 1928-1967
|
1st Place
|
River City Rods
|
Autos / Commercial
|
1st Place
|
California Towing and Transport
|
Autos / Fire Engine
|
1st Place
|
CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit/Shasta County Fire Department
|
Autos / Vehicle Group
|
1st Place
|
Shasta Minis
|
Floats / Civic/Service/Fraternal
|
1st Place
|
Redding Electric Utility
|
Floats / Commercial/Retail
|
1st Place
|
Hughes Construction
|
Floats / Youth
|
1st Place
|
Redding School of the Arts
|
Floats / Church Sponsored
|
1st Place
|
First Trinity Lutheran
|
Majorette / Groups Age 10 to 14
|
1st Place
|
Parson Jr. High Baton Twirling Pair-Sisters Kloe and Abby Wooten
|
Majorette / Groups Age 9 and Under
|
1st Place
|
Buckeye Cuties
|
2nd Place
|
n/a
|
Majorette / Solo Age 10 to 14
|
1st Place
|
Enterprise High Majorette
|
Majorette / Solo Age 15+
|
1st Place
|
Jacey Callahan
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Band / Jr. High School
|
1st Place
|
Parsons Junior High
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Band / High School
|
1st Place
|
Enterprise High School
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / Elementary School
|
1st Place
|
Columbia Elementary School
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / Jr. High School
|
1st Place
|
Sequoia Middle School Cheer
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / High School
|
1st Place
|
Redding Christian High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Drum Major / Jr. High School
|
1st Place
|
Sequoia Middle School
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Drum Major / High School
|
1st Place
|
Enterprise High School
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Flag Units / Jr. High School
|
1st Place
|
Anderson Middle School
|
Marching Bands/Related Units / Flag Units / High School
|
1st Place
|
Foothill High School
|
Motorcycle & ATV
|
1st Place
|
Shasta Rock Rollers
|
Novelty/Miscellaneous – Adult Group
|
1st Place
|
Redding Lights
|
Novelty/Miscellaneous – Adult Individual
|
1st Place
|
Louie Weule
|
Novelty/Miscellaneous – Church Sponsored
|
1st Place
|
The Salvation Army of Redding
|
Novelty/Miscellaneous – Civic/Service/Fraternal
|
1st Place
|
RABA
|
Novelty/Miscellaneous – Youth Group
|
1st Place
|
Shasta County Office of Education
The above will also be listed soon at www.reddingchristmasparade.com.
The Redding Lighted Christmas Parade is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation. The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.