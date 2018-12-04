The Active 20-30 Club of Redding would like to announce the winners of the 2018 Redding Lighted Christmas Parade:

2018 Entry of the Year

Westside 4-H Club

2018 Best of Theme

Redding School of the Arts

2018 Most Lighted

Redding Electric Utility

2018 Best of Show

Redding School of the Arts

2018 Most Creative

Nash Ranch Family and Friends

2018 Little Elves Award

Westside 4H

2018 Active 20-30 Award

Boomtown BMX

2018 Christmas Spirit Award

Friends of the Renaissance Faire

Autos / 1968 & Newer

1st Place

Dale

Autos / Action Era 1928-1967

1st Place

River City Rods

Autos / Commercial

1st Place

California Towing and Transport

Autos / Fire Engine

1st Place

CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit/Shasta County Fire Department

Autos / Vehicle Group

1st Place

Shasta Minis

Floats / Civic/Service/Fraternal

1st Place

Redding Electric Utility

Floats / Commercial/Retail

1st Place

Hughes Construction

Floats / Youth

1st Place

Redding School of the Arts

Floats / Church Sponsored

1st Place

First Trinity Lutheran

Majorette / Groups Age 10 to 14

1st Place

Parson Jr. High Baton Twirling Pair-Sisters Kloe and Abby Wooten

Majorette / Groups Age 9 and Under

1st Place

Buckeye Cuties

2nd Place

n/a

Majorette / Solo Age 10 to 14

1st Place

Enterprise High Majorette

Majorette / Solo Age 15+

1st Place

Jacey Callahan

Marching Bands/Related Units / Band / Jr. High School

1st Place

Parsons Junior High

Marching Bands/Related Units / Band / High School

1st Place

Enterprise High School

Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / Elementary School

1st Place

Columbia Elementary School

Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / Jr. High School

1st Place

Sequoia Middle School Cheer

Marching Bands/Related Units / Drill Team/Cheerleader / High School

1st Place

Redding Christian High School Varsity Cheerleading Squad

Marching Bands/Related Units / Drum Major / Jr. High School

1st Place

Sequoia Middle School

Marching Bands/Related Units / Drum Major / High School

1st Place

Enterprise High School

Marching Bands/Related Units / Flag Units / Jr. High School

1st Place

Anderson Middle School

Marching Bands/Related Units / Flag Units / High School

1st Place

Foothill High School

Motorcycle & ATV

1st Place

Shasta Rock Rollers

Novelty/Miscellaneous – Adult Group

1st Place

Redding Lights

Novelty/Miscellaneous – Adult Individual

1st Place

Louie Weule

Novelty/Miscellaneous – Church Sponsored

1st Place

The Salvation Army of Redding

Novelty/Miscellaneous – Civic/Service/Fraternal

1st Place

RABA

Novelty/Miscellaneous – Youth Group

1st Place

Shasta County Office of Education

 

The above will also be listed soon at www.reddingchristmasparade.com.

The Redding Lighted Christmas Parade is organized by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation. The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.

 