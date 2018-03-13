On Tuesday, February 27, 2018 the Shasta County Multi-Agency Bomb Squad destroyed approximately 150 pounds of explosives in five separate blasts. These explosives were found at a residence located at 5747 Happy Valley Road, Anderson, CA. Blast noise was reportedly heard as far east as Palo Cedro and south to Cottonwood, CA.

As of this report, approximately 150-200 pounds of explosives remain at the site. The Bomb Squad has determined the explosives were manufactured between the 1950‘s and 1960’s, and hadn’t been moved for several decades. For the safety of the public, these explosives will remain in place until a meticulous search of the property, outbuildings and premises, by the Bomb Squad, is completed. There is a tentative plan in place to mitigate any potential threat from the decaying explosives by setting fire to the structure rather than to continue to remove them from the premises. The fire will neutralize the explosives rendering them inert. Until this incident is concluded there is 24-hour security on site.

The homeowners, Steven and Tammy Joseph, of Olinda, CA purchased the property four months ago. The property consists of a home, which is in the process of a remodel, and an outbuilding/barn. The homeowner was unaware of the presence of the explosives and has been very cooperative throughout this removal process.

On February 28, 2018, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko, as the Director of Emergency Services, executed a Proclamation declaring a Local Emergency due to the clear and present danger the explosives pose to the public. This proclamation will be presented to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on March 6, 2018.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their continued patience throughout this process. Prior to any planned events the public will be notified of any potential evacuation requirements and updated with further details related to this incident.