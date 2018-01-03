North Cow Creek School, currently Mr. Donnelly’s 8th-grade class, were wonderful, decorating the tree and gathering gifts for the children. Thank you to all at the school who contributed.

Hair Country has the most wonderful beauticians and patrons. Once again the generosity was tremendous with many carloads to town filled with gifts for the mothers and children.

American Propeller Service once again supported the purchase of trees for the women in their beginning a new tradition with a new tree.

Dr. Smith’s continued support has allowed for several hundred dollars worth of contribution from sales of rice bags.

Another Chance has been wonderfully supportive year round but especially at the holiday time.

Merrilee Walker, Evelyn Steyskal , Jan Clipper, Charlie Little, Shawna Bourque, Jeannie Jennison-Tierney, Joanne Copsey and Carolyn Furnish have supported me in this annual endeavor. Together we made a difference for many this holiday season.

Thank you to all in our community who supported Toys Ornaments and Trees.

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro