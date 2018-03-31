On Friday, March 30, 2018, at 6:52 P.M., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 telephone call from a female reporting a 17 year old male was accidentally shot in the chest. The female said they were enroute to the intersection of Highway 299 East and Big Bend Road located in Montgomery Creek, CA. Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection where the 17 year old male was contacted along with four other witnesses. The 17 year old male was later transported to Mercy Medical Center by the California Highway Patrol helicopter H14, where he is currently in stable condition.

According to the four witnesses, the 17 year old was struck with a ricochet bullet that was fired by an adult friend at a bear near their campsite in Big Bend, CA. The bullet is believed to have struck a rock or rock wall and it ricocheted back striking the victim in the chest. After an extensive investigation, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has not received any indication the shooting was anything but an accident.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public to exercise the utmost safety when handling and discharging firearms.