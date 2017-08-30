By James Smith

Bella Vista Water District’s Board President

Safe water flows reliably to the vast majority of homes, schools and businesses day in and day out in California. But some residents who live in rural, low-income communities face a different reality, do not have access to safe drinking water and instead have water sources that contain contaminants such as nitrates and arsenic.

We fully recognize the severity of the problem and the need for effective solutions, including sensible funding solutions, to bring clean, safe drinking water to these communities.

Locally, we are committed to doing our part to address the problem. The Bella Vista Water District and neighboring agencies have made significant investments in water system and treatment improvements to ensure water is safe and meets new and evolving drinking water standards.

This problem reaches far beyond the local level. This is a problem that stretches across the state and is ultimately a public health and social issue that takes focused leadership on the state level, with local water agencies doing their part to assist the effort and make solutions a reality.

Right now, there is a legislative effort underway in Sacramento, SB 623 by Sen. Bill Monning (D-Carmel), which seeks to address safe drinking water for disadvantaged communities. As a local, public water agency committed to safe and reliable water, we support the intent of the bill.

However, in the last weeks of the legislative session, despite already going through two policy hearings, the author has now inserted language in the bill that would impose a statewide tax on residential and business water bills. Monning calls the bill the “Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fee.” Make no mistake; however, this is not a fee. It is a tax!

A tax on water is the wrong approach to fixing this problem.

Taxing Californians for something that is essential to life does not make sense, especially at a time when some are raising concerns about the affordability of water. Furthermore, to impose a statewide tax on Californians’ water bills would force local water agencies into taxation entities in order to send money to Sacramento. Adding a statewide tax to local water bills is just not sound policy.

A better approach would be to use dollars from the state’s general fund, packaged together with ongoing federal safe drinking water funds, general obligation bond funds, and the proposed new assessment related to nitrates in groundwater.

This would mimic the way the state pays for other important programs and initiatives that have been identified as statewide priorities, like public health, housing and disability services, and other programs that serve and protect residents and communities in need.

The best way our state can help the most vulnerable communities access safe drinking water is by raising this issue to the same priority level as other critical public health and social issues, and that means making a general fund solution a reality. A solution California’s water community, including Bella Vista Water District, fully supports.