The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is planning to re-route portions of the trail used to access the popular Tangle Blue Lake in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. Currently, the existing Tangle Blue trail crosses several perennial streams and wet meadows on its way to the lake. Stream channels at these locations have been disrupted and some of the streams are channeling water on the trail causing erosion of the trail surface and sediment delivery to the creeks. Hikers must also cross several wet meadows that can result in damage to wetland areas.

“The new trail will provide a less impactful route that will improve water quality and protect wetland areas while still maintaining the natural beauty and solitude the area and trail are known for,” explained Trinity River Management Unit Natural Resource Specialist Sally Cousins.

It could take up to three years to complete the project, and implementation could begin as early as Spring 2020. During the new trail construction, users can continue to use the current trail. If you have questions or comments about this project you can contact Sally Cousins, Natural Resource Specialist at the Weaverville Ranger Station at sally.cousins@usda.gov. To learn more about this project visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56929. To learn about other recreation opportunities across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest visit our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/stnf/recreation.

click here for a .pdf version of this press release.

###

The mission of the U.S. Forest Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation’s clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. The agency has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres within the U.S., of which 100 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.