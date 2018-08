Smudge—SNAP Pet of the Week

Smudge is a playful, three-month-old male kitten. He and his sister were found under a bush at just one week old. Smudge does great with dogs and other cats. He’s very busy, but loves to snuggle and give kisses on his own terms. Smudge is available for adoption through SNAP.

For more information, contact us at snap.spayneuterandprotect@ gmail.com.