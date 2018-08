Personable, talkative, and very attentive to her person. Misty Meadows likes to play, explore the world, and snuggle up in your lap. She is a petite yet mighty approximately one-year-old spayed female tabby who, given the chance, will surely melt your heart!

Misty is available for adoption through SNAP.

For more information, contact us at snap.spayneuterandprotect@ gmail.com.