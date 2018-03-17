First Responder Appreciation Dinner on Saturday, April 14

The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) auxiliary and board members are proud to announce their involvement with the “National First Responder Appreciation” campaign. The SVFD auxiliary volunteers will be hosting a dinner to thank the “First Responders” for the difficult job they do every day putting their lives on the line to protect and enhance our local communities.

The dinner will take place on Saturday, April 14th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Black Butte Jr. High, 7946 Ponderosa Way in Shingletown. They will be serving Barbequed Chicken along with Spaghetti and various delicious sauces, salad, breadsticks and of course a huge variety of delectable desserts.

Les Baugh, District 5 County Supervisor will MC the event and will also present “Appreciation Certificates” to the attending First Responders. There will also be a fantastic silent auction that will close at 5:00 pm. The event is open to the public; adult tickets are $10.00 and children 10 & under are $5.00. All proceeds go to SVFD, Inc.

To help the auxiliary plan accordingly we would ask, if possible, that those planning to attend please R.S.V.P. to Mary Chambers at (530) 474-1759.

We appreciate your support! Your kind generosity will enable the Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department to continue to save lives and properties in our rural community! In 2017 alone, the Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department responded to 555 dispatch calls. Those calls include fire, medical, traffic accidents and hazardous material incidents. Our non-profit 501 (c)(4) organization’s ability to continue to operate is due in a large part to the support of individual donors who believe in our purpose.