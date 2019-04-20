Letter to the Editor,

The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. (SVFD) board members and auxiliary would like to take this opportunity to express their deepest thanks for the generous donation from the Shingletown Community Council (SCC). Donations from groups like the SCC help us to continue our mission to fund the Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department.

While we conduct numerous fundraisers throughout the year, the financial support from the SCC helps our volunteer fire department to maintain three fire stations; Shasta Forest, Starlight Pines, and the main fire station on Hwy 44 and Alward Way. Their support also helps provide equipment and the necessary training for our Shingletown Fire Department Company 20 and fifteen (15) volunteer firefighters.

With the growing need in our community for emergency fire and medical response, the support from the Shingletown Community Council (SCC) is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

SVFD Board and Auxiliary