On Saturday, June 8th, the SVFD Auxiliary will be serving up their monthly breakfast from 8:00 to 11:00 am. A fun Hodgepodge breakfast! Serving Ham, Eggs, Potatoes, Biscuits & Gravy, Breakfast Enchiladas and Mexican Rice. Adults $10.00 and Children (12 & under) $5.00.

Further information can be found on the SVFD20 website https://www.svfd20.org/