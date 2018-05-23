On May 22, 2018, at 3:03 p.m., a deputy with the Shasta County Sheriff’s office was traveling north on Old 44 near Oak Run Road. The deputy noticed a black Dodge Durango parked at the gate of a residence on Old 44. A male, later identified as Brandon Woodman, was standing near the vehicle, a female, later identified as Christie Baker, was in the driveway and two other subjects who were later identified as, Russell Harris and Annie Walworth, were on the front porch of the residence. The deputy felt the subjects looked out of place and pulled in behind the Dodge Durango.

When the deputy contacted Woodman he was told they were looking for lawn jobs. The deputy felt Woodman was being untrue and Woodman was placed into handcuffs. At this point Harris and Walworth began walking south away from the residence out of sight into a wooded area.

The deputy called Baker back to his patrol car and detained her in handcuffs. Baker told the deputy their car had overheated, and they were asking the homeowner for water. Additional deputies arrived and began searching for Harris and Walworth. Deputies also went to the house where the Durango was parked to check on the occupants of the residence. The resident of the home said he and his wife saw the four subjects drive up to his gate. Three approached his house and Harris knocked on his front door. Based on Harris’ numerous tattoos and overall appearance the homeowner said he didn’t feel comfortable opening the door. Fearing the subjects were going to break in, he armed himself with a shotgun. The homeowner saw Harris look back and watch the patrol car pull up behind the Durango. Harris and Walworth then quickly began walking away from the residence into the wooded area.

After an extensive search utilizing a Sheriff’s Office K9 and a California Highway Patrol helicopter Walworth and Harris were located over 2 miles south of where they had been originally sighted. Harris had locked himself inside an abandoned trailer in a field. Deputies forced open the trailer door and took Harris into custody without incident.

Woodman, Harris and Walworth were all arrested for outstanding warrants and booked into the Shasta County jail. Baker was released on scene.

It’s not certain what these subjects intended to do at this home but the Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of subjects “casing” homes to break into under the guise they are looking for work or other fictitious reasons.