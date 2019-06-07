On Thursday, May 6, 2019, at approximately 1:24 p.m., Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a suspicious subject with a firearm in the Shingletown area. The reporting party described the subject as being armed with a handgun on the side of Highway 44 near the intersection of Chateau Drive. The reporting party advised the subject was acting erratic and walking in circles. Deputies, Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officers, and the California Highway Patrol helicopter (H-16) responded to the area in an effort to locate the subject, due to the risk of public safety.

While driving to the area, the Sheriff’s Office noticed school buses traveling east on Highway 44 towards the Shingletown area indicating that students were released and traveling home from school. In an effort to prevent exposing children on the buses, to an armed subject, the Sheriff’s Office contacted the Shasta County Office of Education and requested all school traffic in the area of the call to stop while there was law enforcement activity.

Upon arrival in the area, the subject was not located where last reported. An extensive area check was conducted with the assistance of the above-mentioned agencies/officers. Multiple witnesses were contacted in the area which led law enforcement on scene to at least four different makeshift, homeless camp areas in an attempt to locate the subject. It is believed that the original subject is a transient in the area. While searching the area, Deputies located Bruce Snow, age 47, running through the immediate area being searched. It was determined Snow had three outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. The warrants were for failing to appear in court on prior charges of 1203.2(a) PC violation of probation and 148(a)(1)PC resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. Snow was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked.

The original subject in the call was not located. The subject was described as a white male adult wearing a black beanie, pants, and backpack. Anyone with information in regards to this incident or has further information regarding the location of where this subject may be camping is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (530) 245-6540.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all allied agencies and the Shasta County Office of Education for their assistance with this call for service. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office understands any hardships for any delay with the transportation of children on the buses as a result of this incident; however, student and public safety was the priority.