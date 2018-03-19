On Saturday, March 17, 2018, SINTF Agents were conducting an operation in the Happy Valley Area. They requested assistance from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department to stop a suspicious vehicle. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Blue 2003 Toyota Corolla on Cloverdale Road west of Oak Street. Naomi Zermeno, 21 years old and from Vallejo CA, was determined to be the driver. William Hawkyard, 22 years old and from Loomis, CA, was the passenger. During the stop, a deputy deployed his K-9 partner to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. K-9 Jax alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed:

A stolen and loaded Ruger Mini -30 rifle

A loaded Taurus Revolver

A stolen and loaded Mossberg 930 Shotgun

A loaded Benelli Nova Shotgun

6 Grams of Methamphetamine

4 digital scales

Approximately 2 pounds of Marijuana

2 bags containing a total of 855 Alprazolam tablets

$1,050.00 in cash

Both subjects were arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail. Hawkyard has prior arrests for Robbery, Evading Peace Officers, Vehicular Manslaughter, Domestic Violence, Possessing controlled substances in prison, Burglary, Possession & Transportation of Controlled Substances for sale, and Felon in possession of a firearm.

Hawkyard was booked for; Possession of Controlled Substances while armed, Possession and Transportation of Controlled Substances for sale, Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of an assault rifle, Possessing a loaded firearm in public, Probation violation, and Possession of stolen property.

Zermeno was also booked on the above charges.